Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 17,379 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,379 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 514.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett opened at $38.86 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $41.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.25 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $296,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,700 shares in the company, valued at $373,935. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $38.00 price target on Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.88.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

