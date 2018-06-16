Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 15,164 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,497 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,164 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley raised Synovus Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.67 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

Shares of SNV opened at $55.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.27 and a 1 year high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.53%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Curtis J. Perry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $108,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

