Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.82 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Creative Planning boosted its position in AutoZone by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,250,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in AutoZone by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone opened at $693.37 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $491.13 and a 1-year high of $797.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $13.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.99 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.89% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.44 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 49.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoZone news, Director Douglas H. Brooks bought 162 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $607.49 per share, with a total value of $98,413.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,660.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $670.00 target price (down previously from $720.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AutoZone from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on AutoZone from $820.00 to $790.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised AutoZone to a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $730.18.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

