Liberty Media Formula One Series C (FWONK) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,042 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 743,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,388,000 after buying an additional 404,967 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 29,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,005,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,993 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.50. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter. equities analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

