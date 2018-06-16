Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 4,048 Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 61,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 22,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions opened at $52.46 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 1-year low of $31.06 and a 1-year high of $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.42 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent Biosolutions declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Singular Research increased their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $70,433.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Abdun-Nabi sold 15,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $822,556.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,283,543.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,411 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

