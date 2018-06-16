Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 6,045 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (TRNO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 13.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 10,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 20.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

In related news, Director Gabriela Franco Parcella acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.97 per share, with a total value of $208,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at $300,494.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRNO. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. DA Davidson set a $50.00 price objective on Terreno Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.82.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC Additional information about Terreno Realty Corporation is available on the company's web site at www.terreno.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.