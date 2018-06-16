Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

Shares of Teck Resources traded down $1.68, hitting $26.92, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 5,234,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners set a $35.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.55.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

