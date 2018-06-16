Head-To-Head Survey: Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) vs. Teekay (TK)

Teekay (NYSE: TK) and Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Teekay has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euroseas has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.9% of Teekay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Euroseas shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Teekay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teekay and Euroseas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay $1.88 billion 0.41 -$163.27 million ($1.38) -5.62 Euroseas $42.92 million 0.41 -$6.09 million N/A N/A

Euroseas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teekay.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Teekay and Euroseas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay 1 2 0 0 1.67 Euroseas 0 0 1 0 3.00

Teekay presently has a consensus price target of $7.25, indicating a potential downside of 6.57%. Euroseas has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.87%. Given Euroseas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Euroseas is more favorable than Teekay.

Profitability

This table compares Teekay and Euroseas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay -7.32% -3.28% -1.11% Euroseas -15.00% -6.40% -1.91%

Dividends

Teekay pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Euroseas does not pay a dividend. Teekay pays out -15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Teekay beats Euroseas on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers, floating storage and offloading (FSO) units, HiLoad dynamic positioning units, and long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, as well as offers offshore accommodation, storage, and support for maintenance and modification projects. The company also operates floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units, as well as other vessels used to service its FPSO contracts; liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas carriers; and conventional crude oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of 214 vessels. The company serves energy and utility companies, oil traders, large oil and LNG consumers, petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities that depend upon marine transportation. Teekay Corporation was founded in 1973 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of seven containerships; and six drybulk carriers, including three Panamax drybulk carriers, one Handymax drybulk carrier, one Kamsarmax drybulk carrier, and one Ultramax drybulk carrier. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

