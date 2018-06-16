Tele Norte Leste Participacoes (NYSE:TNE) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Tele Norte Leste Participacoes (NYSE:TNE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tele Norte Leste Participacoes earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the technology company an impact score of 46.0747815896795 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

About Tele Norte Leste Participacoes

Tele Norte Leste Participacoes SA (TNL) is a Brazil-based holding company engaged in the telecommunication sector. Through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, the Company offers a range of integrated telecommunications services that includes fixed-line and mobile telecommunications services, data transmission services (including broadband access services), as well as pay TV, internet and call center services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tele Norte Leste Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele Norte Leste Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.