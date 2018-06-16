Telecom Argentina (TEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEO. Zacks Investment Research cut Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. HSBC cut Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Telecom Argentina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Shares of Telecom Argentina traded down $0.15, hitting $21.88, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 310,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,643. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Telecom Argentina has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $40.19.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.27%. equities analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEO. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 250,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after buying an additional 46,062 shares during the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA provides local and long distance fixed-line telephony, cellular, data transmission, and pay TV and Internet services in Argentina. It also offers cellular services in Paraguay and pay TV services in Uruguay. The company was formerly known as Cablevisión SA and changed its name to Telecom Argentina SA in January 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.