Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 32,037 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.27% of Teledyne Technologies worth $85,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 14.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 13,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.67.

Shares of TDY stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.88. The company had a trading volume of 267,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,981. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $123.29 and a 12 month high of $214.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $695.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.58 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.63%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Edwin Roks sold 11,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $2,334,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,078,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,048 shares of company stock valued at $21,801,902. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

