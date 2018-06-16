Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $309.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $255.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.50.

Teleflex traded down $2.07, reaching $282.09, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 648,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,006. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $197.72 and a fifty-two week high of $288.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $587.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.29 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Benson Smith sold 9,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.49, for a total transaction of $2,346,653.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,052,479.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total transaction of $534,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,502 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,863 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

