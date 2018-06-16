Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDSNA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDSNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of Infinity. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Telephone & Data Systems (OTCMKTS:TDSNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company. The Company is engaged in conducting its Wireless operations through its subsidiary, United States Cellular Corporation (U.S. Cellular), as well as providing its wireline services, cable services, and hosted and managed services (HMS), through its subsidiary, TDS Telecommunications Corporation (TDS Telecom).

