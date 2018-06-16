Teligent (TLGT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 6,778,688 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 875% from the previous session’s volume of 695,174 shares.The stock last traded at $3.61 and had previously closed at $3.27.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TLGT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teligent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity set a $4.00 price target on shares of Teligent and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Teligent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teligent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $193.18 million, a PE ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Teligent had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 million. analysts predict that Teligent Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLGT. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teligent by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Teligent by 282.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Teligent by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Teligent by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 41,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Teligent by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 352,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 163,817 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teligent Company Profile

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

