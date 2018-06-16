Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $170.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Friday, June 1st. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BURL. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 28th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, March 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $145.00 price objective on Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $154.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $158.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.44.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 16,096.86% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $333,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $3,125,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,463,887.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,262 shares of company stock worth $10,790,126. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,987,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,512,000 after acquiring an additional 56,769 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,314,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,288 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,470,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,816,000 after acquiring an additional 92,097 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,353,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,511,000 after acquiring an additional 44,350 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,080,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,112,000 after acquiring an additional 85,948 shares during the period.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

