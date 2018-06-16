BlackRock Inc. Has $371.40 Million Position in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,315,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.01% of Tenet Healthcare worth $371,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THC. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $464,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 14,449 shares during the period.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare opened at $36.31 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $38.81.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.61. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on THC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

