Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, May 30th.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Teradata from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Teradata from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradata has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.64.

Shares of Teradata opened at $43.26 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Teradata has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Teradata had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Teradata by 81.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 64.9% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 61,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 18.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 14.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

