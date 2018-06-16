Numis Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Terrace Hill Group (LON:UANC)

Terrace Hill Group (LON:UANC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 31st.

Shares of LON:UANC opened at GBX 340 ($4.53) on Thursday. Terrace Hill Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 235 ($3.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 325 ($4.33).

Terrace Hill Group Company Profile

Urban&Civic plc invests in and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Strategic Land and Commercial Property Development. It develops brownfield areas of land for mixed-use housing led projects; bespoke employment, retail, residential, and leisure projects; city center and commercial regional projects; and smaller-scale consented and de-risked residential sites.

