TerraForm Power (TERP) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 31st.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TERP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TerraForm Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TerraForm Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TerraForm Power in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TerraForm Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TerraForm Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of TERP stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. TerraForm Power has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The solar energy provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.30 million. TerraForm Power had a negative net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. sell-side analysts forecast that TerraForm Power will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In acquired 60,975,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $649,999,991.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of TerraForm Power by 314.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of TerraForm Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TerraForm Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TerraForm Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TerraForm Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TerraForm Power

TerraForm Power, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.4 megawatts.

