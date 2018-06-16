Terry Miller Acquires 1,800 Shares of Galliford Try plc (GFRD) Stock

Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD) insider Terry Miller acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 991 ($13.19) per share, for a total transaction of £17,838 ($23,749.17).

GFRD stock opened at GBX 961 ($12.79) on Friday. Galliford Try plc has a one year low of GBX 772.50 ($10.28) and a one year high of GBX 1,592 ($21.20).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,116 ($14.86) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Galliford Try to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.31) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,165.86 ($15.52).

About Galliford Try

Galliford Try plc operates as a housebuilding and construction company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells private and affordable homes under the Linden Homes brand name; and builds sustainable communities, as well as provides private housing for sale on regeneration-led sites.

