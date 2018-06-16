Citigroup Increases Tesco (LON:TSCO) Price Target to GBX 290

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from GBX 230 ($3.06) to GBX 290 ($3.86) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 21st. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TSCO. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.20) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($3.00) price target (up previously from GBX 210 ($2.80)) on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesco to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.33) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.53) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 235.88 ($3.14).

TSCO stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 254.80 ($3.39). 87,905,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,150,000. Tesco has a 1 year low of GBX 165.35 ($2.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 217.31 ($2.89).

In related news, insider Alison Platt acquired 6,317 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £14,908.12 ($19,848.38). Also, insider Lindsey Pownall acquired 50,000 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of £123,000 ($163,759.82). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 56,373 shares of company stock worth $13,804,588.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

