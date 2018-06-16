Tesla’s (TSLA) Top Pick Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 6th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $309.09 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $411.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $347.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.36.

Shares of Tesla opened at $358.17 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Tesla has a 52 week low of $244.59 and a 52 week high of $389.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 40.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post -10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $298.50 per share, with a total value of $9,850,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,062,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,045,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,198,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

