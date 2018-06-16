Tesla (TSLA) Given a $291.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $291.00 target price on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, May 21st. The firm currently has a hold rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Dougherty & Co raised their price objective on Tesla from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $470.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $385.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Vetr upgraded Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $339.63 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $299.36.

Shares of Tesla traded up $0.45, reaching $358.17, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat reports. 10,848,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,599,786. Tesla has a 1 year low of $244.59 and a 1 year high of $389.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 40.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post -10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $298.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,850,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,062,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,382,553 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,053,158,000 after purchasing an additional 494,761 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,657,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $441,107,000 after purchasing an additional 45,437 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 655,149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $203,981,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its stake in Tesla by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 635,692 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $197,922,000 after purchasing an additional 276,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 74,343.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 583,634 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 582,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

