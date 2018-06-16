Analyzing TESSCO Technologies (TESS) and TE Connectivity (TEL)

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ: TESS) and TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Dividends

TESSCO Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. TE Connectivity pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. TE Connectivity pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TE Connectivity has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.1% of TESSCO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of TE Connectivity shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of TESSCO Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of TE Connectivity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TESSCO Technologies and TE Connectivity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TESSCO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A TE Connectivity 0 2 9 0 2.82

TE Connectivity has a consensus target price of $114.30, suggesting a potential upside of 15.45%. Given TE Connectivity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TE Connectivity is more favorable than TESSCO Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

TESSCO Technologies has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TE Connectivity has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TESSCO Technologies and TE Connectivity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TESSCO Technologies 0.80% 4.31% 2.39% TE Connectivity 9.39% 19.89% 9.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TESSCO Technologies and TE Connectivity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TESSCO Technologies $580.28 million 0.25 $5.19 million N/A N/A TE Connectivity $13.11 billion 2.64 $1.68 billion $4.83 20.50

TE Connectivity has higher revenue and earnings than TESSCO Technologies.

Summary

TE Connectivity beats TESSCO Technologies on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. It offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems; and connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services. The company also offers network systems, such as fixed and mobile broadband radio equipment, wireless networking filtering and distributed antenna systems, two-way radios, and security and surveillance products; and training classes, technical support, and engineering design services. In addition, it provides analysis equipment, various frequency, voltage, and power-measuring devices, as well as tools, hardware, GPS, safety and replacement products, and component parts and supplies to install, tune, and maintain wireless communications equipment. Further, the company offers mobile devices and accessory products, such as cellular and smart phone, and data device accessories, such as power supplies, cases, screen protectors, speakers, mobile amplifiers, Bluetooth and corded headsets, mounts, car antennas, music accessories, and data and memory cards. It sells its products to carrier and public network operators, tower owners, program managers, contractors and integrators, private system operators, federal, state and local governments, manufacturers, value-added resellers, retail carrier stores and their independent agents, as well as other local and national retailers under the Ventev, Wireless Solutions, and TerraWave brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia?Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment primarily provides terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, and relays, as well as application tooling, wires, and heat shrink tubing for use in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensor markets. The Industrial Solutions segment offers terminals and connector systems and components; heat shrink tubing; relays; and wires and cables for industrial equipment, aerospace, defense, oil and gas, and energy markets. The Communications Solutions segment supplies electronic components, such as terminals and connector systems and components, undersea telecommunication systems, antennas, relays, and heat shrink tubing for the data and devices, subsea communications, and appliances markets. TE Connectivity Ltd. offers its products to approximately 150 countries primarily through direct selling to manufacturers, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Tyco Electronics Ltd. and changed its name to TE Connectivity Ltd. in March 2011. TE Connectivity Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

