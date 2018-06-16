TETRA Technologies (TTI) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TETRA Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 48.1454191708545 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTI. ValuEngine raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.20 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.65.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TTI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,034,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,586. The company has a market cap of $543.72 million, a PE ratio of -20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69. TETRA Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.66 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. TETRA Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Elisabeth K. Evans acquired 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,033.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.