Citigroup Analysts Give Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) a $25.00 Price Target

Citigroup set a $25.00 price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) in a research report report published on Thursday, May 31st. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TEVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Barclays set a $20.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.90.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries opened at $23.76 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $33.82.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.28. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 72.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $14,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,098 shares of company stock worth $55,405 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

