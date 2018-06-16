Tex Holdings plc (TXH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6 on July 20th

Tex Holdings plc (LON:TXH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 21st. This is a positive change from TEX’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TEX stock opened at GBX 131.50 ($1.75) on Friday. TEX has a 52 week low of GBX 111 ($1.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 147.35 ($1.96).

TEX (LON:TXH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The company reported GBX 11.50 ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. TEX had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.60%.

About TEX

Tex Holdings plc manufactures and supplies proprietary piling equipment, generators, engineering products, plastic injection molding and tooling procurement, and boards and panels. The company operates through three divisions: Engineering, Plastics, and Boards & Panels. The Engineering division designs, manufactures, and sells a proprietary range of piling and dynamic compaction equipment for the ground engineering sector; and Trojan asphalt mixers, road surfacing and associated equipment and spares, mobility scooter stores, allied kiosks and enclosures, industrial gas burners, springwood white lining equipment, and trailers.

