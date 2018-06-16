Tex Holdings plc (TXH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6 on July 20th

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2018

Tex Holdings plc (LON:TXH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 21st. This is a positive change from TEX’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TEX stock opened at GBX 131.50 ($1.75) on Friday. TEX has a 52 week low of GBX 111 ($1.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 147.35 ($1.96).

TEX (LON:TXH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The company reported GBX 11.50 ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. TEX had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.60%.

About TEX

Tex Holdings plc manufactures and supplies proprietary piling equipment, generators, engineering products, plastic injection molding and tooling procurement, and boards and panels. The company operates through three divisions: Engineering, Plastics, and Boards & Panels. The Engineering division designs, manufactures, and sells a proprietary range of piling and dynamic compaction equipment for the ground engineering sector; and Trojan asphalt mixers, road surfacing and associated equipment and spares, mobility scooter stores, allied kiosks and enclosures, industrial gas burners, springwood white lining equipment, and trailers.

Dividend History for TEX (LON:TXH)

Receive News & Ratings for TEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply