Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,845 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Risk Paradigm Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.36.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Niels Anderskouv sold 102,595 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $11,295,709.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,187 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,588.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 52,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $5,805,738.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,009,282.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,484 shares of company stock valued at $19,325,083. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments traded up $1.17, reaching $115.89, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 7,027,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,048,636. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $112.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 43.73% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 57.94%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

