Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Given Media Impact Score of 0.17

News coverage about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Texas Pacific Land Trust earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.9407353256126 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust traded down $15.39, hitting $678.16, on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,720. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12-month low of $282.82 and a 12-month high of $739.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 78.14% and a return on equity of 143.43%. The company had revenue of $26.55 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

