Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust opened at $678.16 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1-year low of $282.82 and a 1-year high of $739.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 78.14% and a return on equity of 143.43%. The business had revenue of $26.55 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

