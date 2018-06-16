Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wedbush

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 30th. They presently have a $69.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.29% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TXRH. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Maxim Group lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $66.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $627.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $452,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,784.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

