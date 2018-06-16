TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 8th. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.37% from the company’s previous close.

TFII has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TFI International from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on TFI International from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TFI International from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Laurentian set a C$40.00 price objective on TFI International in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on TFI International from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.90.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International traded down C$0.27, reaching C$40.98, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 409,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,339. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$26.44 and a 12-month high of C$41.73.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.02, for a total transaction of C$2,961,600.00.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.