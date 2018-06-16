ValuEngine Upgrades TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) to Hold

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, June 1st.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TFSL. BidaskClub raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $16.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 0.41. TFS Financial has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). TFS Financial had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $76.31 million for the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other TFS Financial news, Chairman Marc A. Stefanski sold 12,960 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $204,508.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 239,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,776,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 6,630 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $100,510.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,234.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

