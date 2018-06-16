Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.20

Media headlines about Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Andersons earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.2003373008732 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANDE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Andersons from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Andersons from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Andersons has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.03 million, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.19. Andersons has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $38.00.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.14). Andersons had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $635.74 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Andersons will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

In other Andersons news, Director Rasesh H. Shah sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

