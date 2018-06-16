The Coca-Cola (KO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Macquarie

Macquarie reissued their neutral rating on shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

KO has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morningstar set a $48.50 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.42.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $48.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,505,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,725,000 after buying an additional 4,526,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,150,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,387,000 after buying an additional 1,170,700 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 20,136,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,530,000 after buying an additional 265,918 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,998,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,552,000 after buying an additional 1,227,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 17,857,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,322,000 after buying an additional 1,869,038 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.