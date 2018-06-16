The Cypherfunks (CRYPTO:FUNK) One Day Volume Hits $100.00

The Cypherfunks (CURRENCY:FUNK) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. The Cypherfunks has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $100.00 worth of The Cypherfunks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Cypherfunks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Cypherfunks has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026178 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001366 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00016378 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 61.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003015 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About The Cypherfunks

The Cypherfunks is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2014. The Cypherfunks’ total supply is 47,952,019,999 coins. The Reddit community for The Cypherfunks is /r/thecypherfunks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for The Cypherfunks is thecypherfunks.com. The Cypherfunks’ official Twitter account is @thecypherfunks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Cypherfunks Coin Trading

The Cypherfunks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Cypherfunks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Cypherfunks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Cypherfunks using one of the exchanges listed above.

