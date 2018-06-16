Home Depot Inc (HD) to Issue $1.03 Quarterly Dividend

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th.

Home Depot has raised its dividend by an average of 23.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Home Depot has a dividend payout ratio of 48.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Home Depot to earn $10.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of Home Depot traded up $0.87, hitting $200.54, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,820,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $144.25 and a 12 month high of $207.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.17 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 399.15% and a net margin of 8.85%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman bought 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,085.83. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,532.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Holifield sold 45,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $8,510,375.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,693,072.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Home Depot stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,000. Home Depot comprises 3.7% of HC Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Loop Capital set a $187.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $205.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.95.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.