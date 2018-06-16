KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 30th.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KEYW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KEYW from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Maxim Group set a $10.00 price target on KEYW and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised KEYW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. TheStreet raised KEYW from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KEYW in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KEYW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Get KEYW alerts:

KEYW opened at $8.48 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. KEYW has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 0.71.

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $125.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.01 million. KEYW had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. equities analysts predict that KEYW will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA increased its holdings in KEYW by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 74,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KEYW by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 41,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KEYW by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,130,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 53,075 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of KEYW by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 750,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 54,163 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KEYW in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000.

KEYW Company Profile

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for KEYW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEYW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.