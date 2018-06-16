The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $56.28 Million Position in Service Co. International (SCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 119.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,491,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813,044 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.81% of Service Co. International worth $56,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 45,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 6.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 17,384 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $636,775.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,525.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 1,400 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $49,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,244 shares in the company, valued at $23,651,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.