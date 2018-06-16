The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Charter Communications worth $63,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $16,367,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Charter Communications by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 122,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,992,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHTR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Sunday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.89.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $297.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $250.10 and a twelve month high of $408.83.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 23.55%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

