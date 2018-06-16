Insider Selling: The Providence Service Co. (PRSC) Director Sells 29,100 Shares of Stock

The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 29,100 shares of The Providence Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $2,176,098.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 11th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 35,034 shares of The Providence Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $2,654,876.52.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 158,565 shares of The Providence Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $11,692,583.10.

On Friday, June 1st, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 60,209 shares of The Providence Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $4,368,162.95.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 84,465 shares of The Providence Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.92, for a total transaction of $6,243,652.80.

On Thursday, May 24th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 55,523 shares of The Providence Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $4,141,460.57.

Shares of The Providence Service stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 0.65. The Providence Service Co. has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $79.38.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18. The Providence Service had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $406.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRSC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 437.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of The Providence Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Providence Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare and workforce development services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Workforce Development Services (WD Services). The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

