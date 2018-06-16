Insider Selling: The Providence Service Co. (PRSC) Director Sells 29,100 Shares of Stock

The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 29,100 shares of The Providence Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $2,176,098.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 11th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 35,034 shares of The Providence Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $2,654,876.52.
  • On Wednesday, June 6th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 158,565 shares of The Providence Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $11,692,583.10.
  • On Friday, June 1st, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 60,209 shares of The Providence Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $4,368,162.95.
  • On Wednesday, May 30th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 84,465 shares of The Providence Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.92, for a total transaction of $6,243,652.80.
  • On Thursday, May 24th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 55,523 shares of The Providence Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $4,141,460.57.

Shares of The Providence Service stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 0.65. The Providence Service Co. has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $79.38.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18. The Providence Service had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $406.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRSC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 437.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of The Providence Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Providence Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare and workforce development services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Workforce Development Services (WD Services). The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC)

