Travelers Companies (TRV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 24th. They currently have a $142.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We continue to have a Market Perform rating on the shares.””

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Sunday, February 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.38.

Travelers Companies traded up $0.51, hitting $129.37, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 3,200,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,481. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $113.76 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 7.21%. equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $904,728.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,154 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 4,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $607,602.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,737 shares in the company, valued at $12,288,584.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,059 shares of company stock worth $4,193,296. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 223.2% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,700,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,504,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,986,115,000 after acquiring an additional 932,105 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,491,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,322,000 after acquiring an additional 542,744 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $67,245,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $61,721,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

