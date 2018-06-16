The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) EVP Odilon Almeida Sells 81,008 Shares

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) EVP Odilon Almeida sold 81,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,701,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,537. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Western Union traded up $0.03, reaching $20.69, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 5,742,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,096,827. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.36.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a positive return on equity of 698.54% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The Western Union’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 6,425.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in The Western Union in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in The Western Union in the first quarter valued at about $195,000.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

