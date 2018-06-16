TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Shares Gap Up to $6.88

Shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.52, but opened at $6.88. TherapeuticsMD shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 7301800 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price objective on TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.34.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 483.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,431,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,169,000 after buying an additional 3,307,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,973,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,001,000 after buying an additional 3,095,804 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 4,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,992,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,394,000 after buying an additional 612,965 shares during the period. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,191,000. Institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

