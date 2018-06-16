Bradford J. Shafer Sells 14,040 Shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) EVP Bradford J. Shafer sold 14,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $336,538.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,324 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,776.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TBPH traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.74. The stock had a trading volume of 418,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,424. Theravance Biopharma Inc has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.04. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 188.96% and a negative net margin of 1,383.47%. The company had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 million. research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma Inc will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 price target on Theravance Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $31.00 target price on Theravance Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 135,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 18,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria.

