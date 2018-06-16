Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) CEO Marc N. Casper Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.71, for a total value of $10,885,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,122 shares in the company, valued at $59,243,680.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific traded down $0.75, reaching $215.80, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,186,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,813. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.07 and a 52-week high of $226.44. The company has a market capitalization of $87.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.17%.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,608.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

