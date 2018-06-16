Novare Capital Management LLC Has $7.52 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.3% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 57,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $2,845,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 25,943 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $215.80 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.07 and a 52 week high of $226.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.17%.

In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.43, for a total value of $44,172.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,879.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.16, for a total value of $8,406,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,622 shares in the company, valued at $70,324,159.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,706 shares of company stock worth $19,866,073 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

