Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Thermo Fisher Scientific earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 47.417395281428 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE:TMO traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,813. The company has a market capitalization of $87.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $170.07 and a one year high of $226.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.38.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.71, for a total transaction of $10,885,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,122 shares in the company, valued at $59,243,680.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.16, for a total value of $8,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,622 shares in the company, valued at $70,324,159.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,866,073. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

