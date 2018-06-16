Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) & Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Critical Survey

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ: GEOS) and Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Geospace Technologies has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Geospace Technologies and Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geospace Technologies $73.72 million 2.46 -$56.79 million N/A N/A Thermo Fisher Scientific $20.92 billion 4.15 $2.23 billion $9.49 22.74

Thermo Fisher Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Geospace Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.1% of Geospace Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Geospace Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Geospace Technologies and Thermo Fisher Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geospace Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Thermo Fisher Scientific 0 1 13 0 2.93

Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus target price of $223.42, indicating a potential upside of 3.53%. Given Thermo Fisher Scientific’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Thermo Fisher Scientific is more favorable than Geospace Technologies.

Dividends

Thermo Fisher Scientific pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Geospace Technologies does not pay a dividend. Thermo Fisher Scientific pays out 7.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Geospace Technologies and Thermo Fisher Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geospace Technologies -66.59% -24.62% -23.36% Thermo Fisher Scientific 10.24% 16.09% 7.35%

Summary

Thermo Fisher Scientific beats Geospace Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through two segments, Seismic and Non-Seismic. The Seismic segment offers land and marine nodal data acquisition systems, permanent land and seabed reservoir monitoring products and services, geophones and geophone strings, hydrophones, leader wires, connectors, telemetry cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices, multi-component sensors, seismic borehole acquisition systems, and various other products. The Non-Seismic segment offers electronic pre-press products that employ direct thermal imaging and digital inkjet printing technologies targeted at the commercial graphics, industrial graphics, textile, and flexographic printing industries. This segment also provides other non-seismic products that consist of sensors and tools for vibration monitoring, mine safety application, and earthquake detection; cables for power and communication for the offshore oil and gas, and offshore construction industries; water meter cables and connectors; and other specialty industrial cable and connector products. The company serves seismic contractors, and independent and government-owned oil and gas companies; direct users of equipment; specialized resellers; and specialty manufacturers, research institutions, and industrial product distributors. It operates in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Geospace Technologies Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide. Its Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of new drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets. Its Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services for use in laboratory, on production line, and in field for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories. Its Specialty Diagnostics segment offers liquid, ready-to-use, and lyophilized immunodiagnostic reagent kits, as well as calibrators, controls, and calibration verification fluids; blood-test systems; dehydrated and prepared culture media, collection and transport systems, instrumentation, and consumables; products for cancer diagnosis and medical research in histology, cytology, and hematology; human leukocyte antigen typing and testing for organ transplant market; and healthcare market channel products. This segment serves healthcare, clinical, pharmaceutical, industrial, and food safety laboratories. Its Laboratory Products and Services segment offers laboratory refrigerators and freezers, ultralow-temperature freezers and cryopreservation storage tanks, temperature control, sample preparation and preservation, centrifugation, and biological safety cabinet products; water analysis and laboratory equipment; laboratory plastics; laboratory chemicals; research and safety market channel; and pharma services. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.