Thermon Group (THR) Issues Earnings Results

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.30 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.86%. Thermon Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Thermon Group opened at $24.39 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market cap of $770.53 million, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.92. Thermon Group has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

THR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Johnson Rice raised Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Thermon Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermon Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.